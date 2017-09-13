Josh Doctson dealing with more hamstring trouble

AP

When asked about Josh Doctson playing the fourth-most snaps among wide receivers in last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said that Doctson has to earn more playing time after missing most of last season with an Achilles injury and a big chunk of summer work with a hamstring injury.

Doctson’s chances of earning that work this week aren’t looking so good. Doctson was limited in Wednesday’s practice with what Gruden called “tightness” in his hamstring.

Gruden said limiting Doctson’s work in practice was “precautionary,” although it feels more like a hamster wheel because Doctson continually winds up back where he’s started. He won’t get more playing time without showing he deserves it, but can’t stay healthy long enough to make that case in any meaningful way.

As long as that remains the case, Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder and Ryan Grant will likely be the top receiving trio in Washington.