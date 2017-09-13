LaDainian Tomlinson lobbies for Lorenzo Neal in the Hall of Fame

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 13, 2017, 7:43 AM EDT
Getty Images

LaDainian Tomlinson got his bust in Canton this year. Next year he wants an old teammate to join him.

Tomlinson said on PFT Live that if he could put one player in the Hall of Fame Class of 2018, “It would be Lorenzo Neal, my fullback.”

Neal is on the list of 108 nominees in the Class of 2018, and Tomlinson believes that Neal belongs in Canton.

“When you look at this guys career, a guy that blocked for seven 1,000-yard rushers, the model of consistency when you talk about a fullback. He’s the ideal guy of what you want in a Hall of Famer, what he did on the field but also off the field,” Tomlinson said.

Neal was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, but realistically, the Hall of Fame voters are unlikely to induct any modern fullback because in the NFL of the 21st Century, fullbacks are part-time players. Tomlinson said there ought to be at least one modern-era fullback in Canton.

“Fullbacks don’t get the credit they deserve. There isn’t a fullback in the Hall of Fame and I think it’s time for us to start putting fullbacks in the Hall of Fame, and he deserves it,” Tomlinson said.

Neal getting into Canton is a long shot, but he has a powerful voice lobbying for him.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “LaDainian Tomlinson lobbies for Lorenzo Neal in the Hall of Fame

  2. It’s dumb that there isn’t a full back in the hall. If a punter and kicker are in then a FB should be in too. It doesn’t matter that they are part time. They have a role to do and they do it.

  4. He was one amazing player, I would have never wanted to see him pulling with LT behind him.

    Just curious… what’s he been up to since his playing days ended? I wouldn’t mind if PFT did an interview or article on his post football life. Is he coaching, teaching, volunteering, or simply living a great retired life? For some reason I get the feeling he was smart with his money.

  6. Sorry bud, but HoF isn’t about solid football TEAM players, its about two other things:
    1) individual fantasy football stats, or, 2) explayers who can talk a lot on tv.

    A similary overlooked guy is Troy Brown, the last true all-rounder (and the only one in the league since the 1940s) who played in all 3 phases for the Pats and was even their emergency QB. Or how about My Cousin Vinny? – how many QBs do you know played 21yrs and won games with 7 different teams (8 if you count both NYJ stints), and played to the age of 44? At the time Testaverde retired he ranked 7th in all-time career yards (46,223yds), and even now is still 11th, far ahead of Dan Fouts.

  9. I met Mr.Neal in Cincinnati when he played for the Bengals. Seemed like a wonderful, authentic, nice person.

    There’s no denying his skill or the impact he made on the teams he played for. Even though the modern fullback has fallen by the wayside as of late, being the best player of all time at your position means you deserve to be in the hall of fame.

  11. Neal was a great fullback but it’s a numbers game and he doesn’t have the stats. If any modern FB has a chance to get in, it’ll be Alstott and even he’s a longshot based on stats.

  15. Without a doubt Lorenzo Neal should be in the HOF. An offensive lineman, who was as dominant a blocker, for the the length of time, like Lorenzo Neal would be a first ballot HOF.

  16. I’d make an argument that every position should be represented in a the hall. Just because they aren’t flashy doesn’t mean they aren’t important. If it’s truly based on fame and not talent at ones position, then let’s get Brian Bosworth in there.

  17. As a Titans fan I remember him fondly. He cleared the way for Eddie George for most of his best seasons & then went & did the same thing for LT. He should be a HOFer but FBs don’t get the love they deserve.

Leave a Reply