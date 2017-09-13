Manziel activates 10-day window for offer from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Getty Images

Johnny Manziel has officially told the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to squat or get out of the litter box.

David William Naylor of TSN reports that Manziel has activated the 10-day window that compels the CFL team that holds Manziel’s negotiating rights to make him a contract offer. The move forces the hand of a franchise that has been slow-playing its flirtation with Manziel in the aftermath of the failed effort to hire Art Briles.

Naylor says the Tiger-Cats must sign, trade, or release Manziel within the next 10 days. As PFT understands it, however, the Tigers-Cats are required simply to make Manziel a “fair offer,” not sign him. If so, it makes the move a calculated risk for Manziel; the Tiger-Cats may choose to simply serve up a lowball offer, forcing Manziel to either take it or to continue to not play.

Either way, the ball is now in the team’s court. Will they or won’t they make him an offer? Will they or won’t they let one of the other CFL teams interested in him intervene?

The bottom line is that Manziel is now one step closer to resuming his football career in Canada. Depending on how he plays there, it could mean he’s one step closer to resuming his football career in the NFL.