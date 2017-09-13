Marshawn Lynch will get his own reality show

Getty Images

The film treatment of the life of Marshawn Lynch didn’t fare so well. Next up, the reality version of it.

Via NBC Sports California, Lynch will be the star of a new Facebook-based series titled No Script. The weekly features, 10-to-15 minutes in duration, are scheduled to debut later this month.

Lynch typically doesn’t have much to say to the media, but when he does, Lynch can be very entertaining. He’s genuine, funny, and engaging.

It’ll be interesting to see how much of the series includes footage captured in the Raiders locker room or elsewhere on team premises — and whether the team regards any of this as the kind of distraction that could get players with lesser talent a one-way ticket to anywhere else.