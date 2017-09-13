Mike Glennon returns to Tampa to face a familiar defense

Getty Images

When Mike Glennon looks across the line Sunday afternoon, he will see some familiar faces. Glennon spent four seasons in Tampa, the last two working with the scout team to prepare the Bucs defense.

“I’m definitely excited to get back to Tampa,” Glennon said Wednesday in a conference call with Tampa reporters, via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. “[It’s] a place that was home for me the past four years, a lot of friends and relationships built there, where it’ll be fun to go against them for sure. Really good defense, obviously one I’ve gone up against with scout team. To go against them in a real game, I’m looking forward to it.”

The Bucs wanted Glennon back as Jameis Winston‘s backup, but the Bears offered a three-year, $43.5 million deal and a starting job. Then, Chicago drafted Mitchell Trubisky No. 2 overall. So Glennon knows the job won’t be his forever, but he’s doing his best to keep Trubisky on the bench for now.

“This whole time, the past two, two and a half years when I was in Tampa, in the back of my mind, I was always preparing for this moment and to be a starting quarterback again,” Glennon said. “I tried to soak up as much as I could from coaches, from Jameis, every little experience to prepare for the time when I would play again.”