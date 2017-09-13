Mike Tomlin says officials used video board, NFL says that’s not allowed

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 13, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT
Steelers cornerback William Gay was flagged for a hit to the head of Browns receiver Ricardo Louis on Sunday, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin described himself as “irate” about it.

Tomlin said he didn’t necessarily have a problem with the penalty itself, but he was furious that the officials appeared to call the penalty only after they saw a replay of the hit on the stadium’s video board.

“I’m a big player safety guy. I’m on the competition committee,” Tomlin said. “Very rarely are you going to hear arguments from me regarding calls relative to that, provided they are done in real time. I thought they called it off the JumboTron, and I won’t accept that.”

On a conference call today, an NFL spokesman confirmed that officials are not permitted to use the video board in the stadium.

“Officials are all instructed that they are not to use the stadium video boards to aid in officiating in any way,” spokesman Michael Signora said.

It’s unclear whether the officials in the Steelers-Browns game actually did use the video board. If they did, they screwed up — even as Tomlin acknowledges he has no problem with the call they made, only the way they went about it.

29 responses to “Mike Tomlin says officials used video board, NFL says that’s not allowed

  2. The real problem here is that the rule should change. Why would we not want to utilize everything possible (without slowing the game down) to get calls correctly?

  4. Which is the bigger “screw up”? Missing the call or using the JumboTron to get the call right? It appears as though PFT and Mike Tomlin would say using the Jumbotron? Personally, I would prefer getting the call right.

  5. This was done in the Eagles-Redskins game as well. The Redskins jumped offsides, the play continued. After the play, the ref indicated an offsides penalty, after replay showed the Eagles jumped first, it was switched to a false start penalty, even though the play should have been blown dead, if that was the case.

  8. WAS-PHL refs used the video board to call false start instead of offsides. It was the right call, but they didn’t blow the play dead and delayed the call until played on video board making it pretty obvious that they blew the flag in the first instance.

  9. @stellarperformance I agree except that then you are putting a member of the home team’s staff, the guy that runs the Jumbotron, in a position to effect the game by the timeliness of the replay, the angle shown, etc. if you can get around that, go for it.

  11. the issue with using the video boards is that the home team has an obvious advantage. If the in-house film crews are given directive to focus on showing areas/angles where potentially advantageous calls could occur, this would present a definitive competitive imbalance.

  12. Honestly, they should have an official on each crew who is basically a replay official to review every call asap. If he spots a bad call, he buzzes the head referee, who blows the whistle and the correction is announced. There are a fair number of bad calls that could have been fixed that way. Like the ejection in the GB game, the roughing the passer call in the MN-NO game, the list goes on and on.

  13. The replay rules are idiotic. Why can’t the crew chief simply have the discretion to say, “None of us got a good view of the play. Let’s pull out the tablet and take another look at it.”

  14. It would be one thing if it was a good call, but it wasn’t. Nor were the other 3 Flag football, bubble-wrap the wimpy Browns, flags the refs called against the Steelers…while ignoring countless blatant fouls by the Browns. The Browns require ‘Affirmative Action’ refereeing to stay in any game.

  19. What are the Browns fans crying about? The refs kept their team in the game right up till the end. They should all consider that a huge success, given how bad thety will be again this season.

  20. Tomlin is right for complains about following a rule that needs revision. Getting it right as well as maintaining player safety should be the goal however it is achieved.

    This trip Tomlin stuff is just reflective of the little minds that cough it up at the sight of Tomlins name. He was fined admitted his mistake for being on the field……but he tripped no one. Sorry ladies…..

  24. finnymcphin says:
    September 13, 2017 at 5:24 pm
    Tomlin isn’t happy unless he’s got something to whine about

    ———–

    There’s some truth to that. He certainly likes to blame bad performance on anything but himself.

  26. With Park Avenue making all the decisions on challenges, the point of the referee having a Microsoft Surface and headset is what, exactly? Merely to relay a decision without explanation? Like the Gronkowski TD reversal?

  27. It would be obvious if the ref did that. So you’re telling me there was a questionable hit to the head… a bang bang play… and no call was made. Then the ref did not throw a flag, then waited for the replay on the jumbotron… that had to take at least 5 seconds if not longer… and then threw the flag?

