NFL Foundation contributes $1 million to Hurricane Irma relief

Getty Images

The NFL Foundation will contribute $1 million to Hurricane Irma relief efforts, splitting the money evenly between the American Red Cross and the five living former American Presidents’ One America Appeal.

Both organizations will address the immediate needs of those impacted throughout Florida and the Florida Keys, while some of the Red Cross funds will support the hardest hit areas in the Caribbean.

The NFL Foundation’s donation will match the respective $1 million contributions of the Jaguars to Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund, the Dolphins to the AARP Foundation Miami Dolphins Hurricane Irma Relief Fund and the Buccaneers to the American Red Cross.

You can donate to the American Presidents’ One America Appeal here or the Red Cross’ Hurricane Irma fund here.