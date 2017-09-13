No practice for Danny Amendola, Dont’a Hightower

Getty Images

The Patriots had a couple of players leave last Thursday’s loss to the Chiefs with injuries and neither one was able to join the team on the practice field on Wednesday.

Linebacker Dont'a Hightower sat out with a right knee injury that was described as a minor MCL sprain the day after the game. His absence from practice doesn’t mean that was an inaccurate definition as a cautious approach now could make it likelier he’s ready to go on Sunday, especially with Hightower’s history of knee trouble during his career.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola remains in the concussion protocol. He caught six passes for 100 yards before being injured, so his absence against the Saints would force further adjustments to a passing game already trying to get used to life without Julian Edelman.

Defensive tackle Vincent Valentine (knee) and special teams ace Matthew Slater (hamstring) remained out of practice after sitting out last week’s game entirely.