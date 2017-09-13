Packers promote OL Adam Pankey

Getty Images

When word broke on Tuesday that the Packers were releasing veteran defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois, it seemed that the reason for the move might be the need to open a roster spot for wide receiver Geronimo Allison‘s return from suspension.

Later in the day, though, the team announced that Allison would be replacing cornerback Ladarius Gunter on the 53-man roster. They didn’t announce the Jean Francois move on Tuesday at all, but they finally went forward with it on Wednesday.

The replacement on the active roster for Jean Francois is offensive lineman Adam Pankey, who has been promoted from the practice squad. Pankey signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia this offseason, so he’s had some time in the offense.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga missed the opener with an ankle injury and missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness. The Packers put backup lineman Don Barclay on injured reserve, which has left them a bit short on healthy linemen in recent days.