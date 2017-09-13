Panthers claim LaDarius Gunter off waivers

Getty Images

The Panthers spent some time in the last couple of weeks trying to trade one of the two kickers on their 53-man roster, but they haven’t been able to swing a deal and they decided to change course on Wednesday.

Graham Gano won the job for the opener and 2017 seventh-round pick Harrison Butker was waived so that the Panthers could make room for cornerback Ladarius Gunter, who was claimed off of waivers from the Packers.

Gunter played the most snaps of any corner in Green Bay last season while making 15 regular season starts and then started all three of their playoff games as well. He finished the year with 54 tackles, 12 passes defensed and two forced fumbles, but only played two snaps in Green Bay’s opener as they went with Quinten Rollins, Davon House and Damarious Randall.

Daryl Worley, James Bradberry and Captain Munnerlyn are the top corners in Carolina with Cole Luke and Kevon Seymour also in the group.