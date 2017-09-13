Patriots check out skill-position players

Getty Images

With Danny Amendola dealing with a concussion, the Patriots have taken a look at some skill-position players who could take practice reps, or maybe game reps, in his absence.

Per a league source, the Patriots worked out on Wednesday receivers Daniel Braverman, Tevaun Smith, and Bryan Walters. They also worked out running back Jahad Thomas and quarterback Mitch Leidner.

While the Patriots have kicked tires on several other quarterbacks in recent days, Leidner was there likely to throw passes to the other guys who got workouts.