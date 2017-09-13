Patriots have worked out four quarterbacks lately, signed none

Getty Images

The Patriots have been chugging along with just two quarterbacks since trading Jacoby Brissett to the Colts.

But they’re at least kicking the tires on a possible third, so they have an extra arm for practice.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Patriots have worked out 19 players since last Tuesday, including four quarterbacks.

The passers who showed up for a look include Thad Lewis, Matt McGloin, David Fales and Matt Barkley.

You’d think they’d want to add a practice squader at the very least, so backup Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t have to take all the scout team reps in practice.