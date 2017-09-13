Report: Donald Penn, Raiders close on two-year extension

Getty Images

When Raiders left tackle Donald Penn began his holdout this year, General Manager Reggie McKenzie said that he wouldn’t talk about a new deal with Penn or any player unless they were taking part in team activities.

Penn returned to work in late August and said at the time that he had faith that the team would address his contract at some point this year. That point appears to be approaching quickly.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the two sides are close to finalizing a two-year contract extension. Penn is in the final year of a two-year deal he signed in 2016 and has a base salary of $5.8 million.

Penn has started every game the Raiders have played since he joined the team in 2014 and has not missed a game since making his regular season debut with the Buccaneers in the first week of the 2007 season. He’s been effective in addition to durable and the combination looks like it will keep him in silver and black for a while longer.