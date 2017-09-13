Saints working out linemen, including Eric Winston

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 13, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Saints need some offensive line help for the next few weeks, and they’re looking at some experienced options.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints are working out blockers today, including NFLPA president Eric Winston.

The 33-year-old Winston was cut by the Bengals, but could step in quickly in the short term since Zach Strief if going to miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain.

Earl Watford (who was in camp with the Jaguars), and Dallas Thomas (Eagles) are also among the workouts.