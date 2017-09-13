Sam Bradford wins his first NFC offensive player of the week award

AP

Yes, it was the best game of his career. And the people responsible for issuing weekly awards noticed.

Sam Bradford is the NFC’s offensive player of the week. For the first time in his career.

Bradford completed 27 of 32 passes (84.4 percent) for 346 yards (10.8 yards per pass) and three touchdowns in a 29-19 win over the Saints. Blessed with time by an offensive line that was much better than it was in 2016, Bradford consistently found open receivers. And on one play when his intended receiver wasn’t open, Bradford dropped the ball over the coverage and into the hands of receiver Jarius Wright. It was the middle snap of a three-play, three-throw sequence that gave the Vikings the lead — and that made it clear they would win the game.

It’s a great acknowledgement of a carer night for Bradford, but there’s a long way to go. Above all else, he needs to stay healthy, something he hasn’t consistently done throughout his career. Last year, he somehow survived a constant onslaught of hits, thanks to the team’s subpar blocking. This year, it should be easier for him to keep lining up and taking snaps.

If he does, and if he gets the time he enjoyed on Monday night, the Vikings could end up a lot better than last year’s 3-8 collapse after a 5-0 start.