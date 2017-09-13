Stephen Ross pledges $1 million to Hurricane Irma relief

Getty Images

The Dolphins shifted their operations to California over the weekend in order to avoid Hurricane Irma and set the team up in a place to practice and prepare for Sunday’s game against the Chargers, but their home city and state remain in their thoughts.

The team announced on Wednesday that owner Stephen Ross has pledged $1 million to short- and long-term rebuilding efforts in areas that were impacted by the storm.

“The devastation throughout Florida was heartbreaking, but I was inspired by the resilience and spirit of our state to help rebuild,” Ross said. “Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by Hurricane Irma and we are committed to helping in long term recovery efforts.”

The team also announced that their “Miami Dolphins Special Teams” volunteer program they created to take part in community efforts in times of emergencies will assist with projects in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. The team has also partnered with the AARP Foundation on fundraising campaign that will match each dollar donated to a relief fund created for storm relief.