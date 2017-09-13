Texans list seven as out for Thursday’s game

AP

There won’t be any drama tomorrow night when it’s time for the Texans to list their inactives against the Bengals.

The Texans have already listed seven players as out for tomorrow’s game, which means the 46 who are anything but out are getting uniforms.

The list includes linebacker Brian Cushing, tight ends Ryan Griffin and Stephen Anderson, and wide receiver Bruce Ellington, all of whom are in the concussion protocol.

They’ll also be without guard Jeff Allen (ankle), running back Alfred Blue (ankle), and wide receiver Will Fuller (shoulder).