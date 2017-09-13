Texans promoting practice squad tight end since they’re out of them

Getty Images

The Texans have plenty of adjustments to make this week, and that list only starts with a quarterback change.

They’re also going to need some tight ends, since they don’t have any.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are promoting practice squad tight end Evan Baylis.

They left last week’s opener with all three tight ends in the concussion protocol, and have already placed starter C.J. Fiedorowicz on injured reserve. Given the short week before Thursday’s game against the Bengals, it’s unlikely that Ryan Griffin and Stephen Anderson would be cleared before game time.

Baylis, an undrafted rookie from Oregon, will get a chance to block for another rookie, as first-rounder Deshaun Watson is expected to remain the starting quarterback after replacing Tom Savage at halftime last week.