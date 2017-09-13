Tom Brady thinks he never threw the ball better than he did in 2016

Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s new book is out. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com has a copy of it. And Reiss has shared some of the highlights.

For starters, Brady claims in the introduction that he threw the ball better in 2016 (at age 39) than he did at any other time in his career. Brady specifically focused on his arm skills that emerged during a private workout with trainer Alex Guerrero in the late summer, as Brady’s four-game suspension was approaching.

“I’d never thrown the ball as well as I did that day — not when the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2001, or in 2004, 2005 or 2014 — not ever, in fact, in my life,” Brady said. “It was one of those days. I was ‘in the zone.’ . . . I remember being really excited about the opportunity to play and to show all the things I’d been working on in the offseason.”

It’s unclear how excited he was about the opportunity to play and to show all the things I’d been working on in the offseason entering the 2017 season. It is clear that he didn’t perform well, connecting on only 16 of 36 passes against the Chiefs, the lowest completion percentage of any quarterback who played in Week One.

As one league source with knowledge of Brady’s skills and abilities told PFT over the weekend when asked to explain Brady’s performance, “He’s 40.”

While that may overly simplistic, the reality is that Father Time eventually will win. Sometimes, it comes suddenly.

Some believe that Brady’s legs will go before his arm. I was able to watch most of Thursday night’s game via the feed from the cable cam in an NBC trailer, and it was clear that Brady can still move and slide and jump away from pressure. But when Brady threw down the field, he simply wasn’t accurate.

The standard TV angle doesn’t do the inaccuracies justice. Watching the throws from the aerial position behind the quarterback, it was obvious in many cases from the moment the ball came out that the ball wasn’t going to hit the mark, starting with Brady flat-out missing a wide-open Dwayne Allen on the first play from scrimmage.

More than a few throws from Brady down the field — especially to the left — were off the mark. If it wasn’t just a bad night and if he’s actually in the early stages of losing the ability to make the ball go where he wants it to go, the end could be closer than the season that follows his 45th birthday.