Tom Brady thinks he never threw the ball better than he did in 2016

September 13, 2017
Tom Brady‘s new book is out. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com has a copy of it. And Reiss has shared some of the highlights.

For starters, Brady claims in the introduction that he threw the ball better in 2016 (at age 39) than he did at any other time in his career. Brady specifically focused on his arm skills that emerged during a private workout with trainer Alex Guerrero in the late summer, as Brady’s four-game suspension was approaching.

“I’d never thrown the ball as well as I did that day — not when the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2001, or in 2004, 2005 or 2014 — not ever, in fact, in my life,” Brady said. “It was one of those days. I was ‘in the zone.’ . . . I remember being really excited about the opportunity to play and to show all the things I’d been working on in the offseason.”

It’s unclear how excited he was about the opportunity to play and to show all the things I’d been working on in the offseason entering the 2017 season. It is clear that he didn’t perform well, connecting on only 16 of 36 passes against the Chiefs, the lowest completion percentage of any quarterback who played in Week One.

As one league source with knowledge of Brady’s skills and abilities told PFT over the weekend when asked to explain Brady’s performance, “He’s 40.”

While that may overly simplistic, the reality is that Father Time eventually will win. Sometimes, it comes suddenly.

Some believe that Brady’s legs will go before his arm. I was able to watch most of Thursday night’s game via the feed from the cable cam in an NBC trailer, and it was clear that Brady can still move and slide and jump away from pressure. But when Brady threw down the field, he simply wasn’t accurate.

The standard TV angle doesn’t do the inaccuracies justice. Watching the throws from the aerial position behind the quarterback, it was obvious in many cases from the moment the ball came out that the ball wasn’t going to hit the mark, starting with Brady flat-out missing a wide-open Dwayne Allen on the first play from scrimmage.

More than a few throws from Brady down the field — especially to the left — were off the mark. If it wasn’t just a bad night and if he’s actually in the early stages of losing the ability to make the ball go where he wants it to go, the end could be closer than the season that follows his 45th birthday.

  1. Everybody knows that his hands are too small to grip a fully-inflated ball. That’s why he instructed the trainer to deflate them then destroyed his phone to hide the incriminating texts. Now it sounds as though he may have continued doing that after being caught initially. I would do that too if my hands were so small.

  2. Many teams if they scored 27 points the fans and media would be saying the QB played well. Brady and its “over”

    Laughing at the piles of fecal matter being posted about him after 1 game.

  3. I remember hearing all these things in 2014. While they will all eventually become true, the fact is that he’s only a few months removed from one of the best seasons of his career and arguably his best game ever.

  5. With Brady having fallen off a cliff in 2017, the Steelers and Mike Tomlin now have no excuses and should be able to win the super bowl easily with their “lethal” offense.

  6. You’re way overblowing this performance and putting it on Brady. He wasn’t missimg open guys, for the most part. Guys weren’t open and he had to get rid of it. Especially when Amendola went down. Hogan got no separation. Cooks was running 9 yrd outs on 3rd and 10. Gronk couldn’t shake Berry. They got stopped on 3 short yardage situations. Yet they still scores 27 on a good defense. The problem was the big plays on D. With all their new players, the coaching staff didn’t have them ready to play and the playera didn’t execute.

  7. In fact, of the other 28 teams that played, all things being equal, 27 points would have been enough to beat 25 of them.

  10. And yet they still managed to put 27 points on the board through 3 quarters. This is a Belichick type loss. It’s early in the season. He does more than other coaches to keep starters off the field in the preseason to avoid injury but this means the team is behind many others when it comes to gelling as a unit at the start of the regular season. This is compounded by the fact there was also a lot of player turnover from 2016. This really is a new team. To throw them to a beast like Kansas City (I do believe the Pats would have handed the Steelers the usual opening night defeat had the Steelers been scheduled for Week 1), is quite a trial by fire. And the defense never really proved itself in the preseason. The second half in Detroit in Week 3, the 40 points to Giants backups, and those big plays to Jacksonville in Week 1 (I think there were two TD rushes of 70 plus yards) — I mean sound the alarms. Maybe the starters weren’t on the field as Belichick did his diligence evaluating players for bottom of the roster positions, and I know he doesn’t draw up much Xs and Os in the preseason; but seriously, it’s the defense that’s not ready.

  11. Some haters will never be convinced of Brady’s greatness. For these select people, nothing is good enough. If the Giants didn’t have to final drive TD’s (one following the luckiest catch in post season history), and he was 7 for 7 in super bowls, you would still figure out a way to discredit him.

    Just let it go. He’s really, really good. You just don’t like him. Or you are jealous of his success.

    End of story.

  12. Brady’s never been a consistently good deep ball thrower anyway, hence the emphasis on speedy guys with quickness who can get open fast over the middle and pick up YAC for him

  13. He had a passer rating of 112.2, his best since the 117.2 of the 2007 season (which only lacked perfection thanks to Tyree’s helmet catch rather than Brady doing anything wrong). By comparison, Rodgers (who some think a better QB but I don’t) had a 104.2 rating (4th, behind Ryan, Brady AND Dak Prescott).

    And to all those saying it’s over, I remind you of week 1, 2014, and a 20-33 loss to Miami and the many days afterward (especially following Pats’ wk4 loss in KC) in which we heard of the end of the dynasty and a new era under Philbin and how his Tannehill-led Phins was gonna become the new monster of the AFC…

  14. Brady’s internet defense team is going to be worn out after defending his honor on two straight days. Listen Brady had a bad game…by his standards. If he has several more in a row you have a problem. Right now it’s just bait to chum of the fanboys…..stop it!

