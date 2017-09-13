Tom Savage’s agent speaks out about his benching

Getty Images

The Texans haven’t officially announced that Deshaun Watson will start Thursday night’s game at Cincinnati. But it’s the worst-kept secret in football, especially when the agent representing the quarterback who was benched goes public to take issue with the benching.

