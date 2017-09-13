Trumaine Johnson wins NFC defensive player of the week

AP

Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson makes a lot of money.

He’s at least earning it.

Johnson was named NFC defensive player of the week, after starting out the Rams’ rout of the Colts with a pick six.

Johnson took Scott Tolzien‘s first pass to the end zone, beginning an avalanche. He also forced a fumble deep in Colts territory which led to a field goal in the 46-9 win.

Johnson’s making $16.7 million this year, in his second straight year on the franchise tag. And while they haven’t been able to do a long-term deal, it certainly looks like he’s a good fit in Wade Phillips’ defense.