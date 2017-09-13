While Adrian Peterson was talking, Alvin Kamara was busy playing

AP

It’s natural that the flashy new acquisition gets the most work.

But in New Orleans, that meant third-round running back Alvin Kamara, and not Adrian Peterson.

While Peterson was busy having positive communication with coach Sean Payton during his debut with the Saints, Kamara was busy on the field.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Kamara played 31 of the Saints 62 offensive snaps in Monday’s loss to the Vikings, more than any of their running backs. Incumbent starter Mark Ingram was next with 26, and Peterson had nine.

Kamara had seven carries for 18 yards and four catches for 20 yards. Ingram had six carries for 17 yards and five catches for 54 yards. Peterson had six carries for 18 yards.

Given the way Payton has always used running backs, it’s not a surprise that there’s not a single bell-cow back. If Peterson was expecting that when he signed, there will probably be many more chances for him and Payton to converse. More than anything, the fact he doesn’t offer much of third down is going to limit Peterson’s chances.

That’s where they think Kamara can become more of a factor, as he flashed big-play ability at Tennessee, where he averaged 5.8 yards per carry and 9.8 yards per reception in a part-time role.