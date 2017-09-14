Brandin Cooks trying to treat New Orleans return as just “another game”

AP

The Patriots and Saints spent a lot of time being mentioned in the same conversations this offseason.

Whether it was the Patriots’ successful attempt to trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks or the Saints’ unsuccessful attempt to acquire cornerback Malcolm Butler, the two teams found themselves linked quite often. They’ll be linked again this weekend when the Patriots travel to New Orleans for a matchup of 0-1 teams.

Cooks said on Wednesday that the desire to avoid being 0-2 is a bigger factor for him this week than any emotions tied into returning to the place where he spent the first three years of his career.

“I just look at it as another game,” Cooks said, via the team’s website. “When you start to get hyped up too much, you psyche yourself out. So, I’m just looking forward to Week 2 and playing some football … Especially after what happened last week.”

Cooks said there’s no “bad blood” with the Saints, who he called a “great team” that will do fine without him. Much like the Patriots, that wasn’t the case last week and that should make winning a bigger focus than reunions on both sides of the field.