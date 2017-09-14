Browns have the NFL’s youngest roster, by far

Getty Images

The youth movement in Cleveland is afoot.

According to data distributed by the NFL today, the average age of the Browns’ 53-man Week One roster was 24.17 years. That makes Cleveland by far the youngest roster in the NFL. The next-youngest roster is nearly a year per player younger: The Rams are the second-youngest team with an average age of 25.11 years.

When the new brain trust took over in Cleveland a year and a half ago, getting younger was a major part of the plan. And the youth movement shows no sign of slowing down, as the Browns have two first-round draft picks in 2018 (their own and Houston’s), as well as three second-round picks (their own, Houston’s and Philadelphia’s).

The Browns have gone 1-16 since the new brain trust took over, but the goal was never to win in 2016 and 2017. The goal was to build a team that could compete for a Super Bowl in 2019 or 2020. It remains to be seen whether that can happen, but the Browns should have a whole lot of players in their primes in a few years.