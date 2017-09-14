Browns have the NFL’s youngest roster, by far

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 14, 2017, 1:32 PM EDT
The youth movement in Cleveland is afoot.

According to data distributed by the NFL today, the average age of the Browns’ 53-man Week One roster was 24.17 years. That makes Cleveland by far the youngest roster in the NFL. The next-youngest roster is nearly a year per player older: The Rams are the second-youngest team with an average age of 25.11 years.

When the new brain trust took over in Cleveland a year and a half ago, getting younger was a major part of the plan. And the youth movement shows no sign of slowing down, as the Browns have two first-round draft picks in 2018 (their own and Houston’s), as well as three second-round picks (their own, Houston’s and Philadelphia’s).

The Browns have gone 1-16 since the new brain trust took over, but the goal was never to win in 2016 and 2017. The goal was to build a team that could compete for a Super Bowl in 2019 or 2020. It remains to be seen whether that can happen, but the Browns should have a whole lot of players in their primes in a few years.

  3. 49 mil under the cap last year, 63 mil under at the moment. Haslam is scamming Browns fans just like he did his Pilot FlyingJ customers.

    Owners like him are awful for the league. There will never be parity when the TV contracts give the owners an equal share of that money and they know they can go 0-16 five years in a row and still get paid huge.

    If they distributed half the TV money based on 256 shares with each share representing a win for the 256 regular season games, you would see the cheap owners change the way they do business immediately. If you don’t have to spend money to make money, its human nature to be cheap and keep as much as possible for yourself.

  7. As they say, it all starts at the TOP and Cleveland has one of the worst owners in the NFL. NO matter how many picks you have in the draft and how many new coaching regimes you bring in , Cleveland will never have a winning season with that owner. It’s a shame for Cleveland fans.

  10. Here’s the deal; the Browns stink and still don’t have a franchise QB. As these guys get better many will leave Cleveland in free agency. Being young in football isn’t comparable to being young in other sports. The chances of guys getting hurt is far greater, and the average NFL career is only 3.3 years. The turnover in NFL rosters is nothing like the other major sports.

  12. If Ben retires and Bell moves on the Steelers have bupkis.
    The Browns could be kings of the division for a while.

  15. The reason they are under the cap so much is because of all the pics they have had the past two years. They have how many guys on first contracts. Not saying that’s good or bad but it’s not just they are they are not spending money. They just have it allocated to guys who don’t earn a ton yet

  16. – Who has the oldest team? Arizona? Just a guess.
    – Yep. I was correct. Cardinals at an average of 27.28 years old… wow

    looks like he read the original article and then tried to play sooth sayer here…
    At least get it right, The Cardinals are tied with the Ravens as the oldest rosters.

  17. Cue the haters!

    The Browns cleared the roster of older players so they could build through the draft instead of just bringing in a bunch of overpriced free agents that are past or at the tail end of their prime.

    Look at any draft class and you’ll see hits and busts in every round. The Browns are doing the right thing by hedging their bets and getting as many picks as they can. If one busts, you don’t linger, move on and don’t look back.

    It’s statistics. Even the best GMs might only hit on 30% of their draft picks. 30% of 14 picks is a bigger number than 20% of only 7 picks. Hate all you want, but you all wish your teams had that many chances in the draft.

  18. Averaging age across 53 men doesn’t give you any sense of the variance. For example, the Colts are the 5th youngest team at 25.6 years of age on average. However, Adam Vinatieri is on that team. He is 44. Gore is on that team too. He is 35.

    So they are a very young team with two old guys. Both at key positions.

    I think you have to look at the age of certain players and what positions they are at as part of the age analysis.

  19. As far as the people saying they are building thorugh the draft, that not a foolproof way to get a great team…the darft is ONLY 7 rounds and the basically after rd 4, most of the time it’s just average players. You HAVE to bring in quality free-agents and have a talented scouting department who can identify and grab other teams cut players who could be might add value. The Browns are’nt good with any of that.

  21. bbb82 says:
    September 14, 2017 at 2:09 pm
    Hate all you want, but you all wish your teams had that many chances in the draft.
    Nobody hates on the Browns.

  22. myspaceyourface says:
    September 14, 2017 at 2:02 pm
    If Ben retires and Bell moves on the Steelers have bupkis.
    The Browns could be kings of the division for a while.

    Exactly. This division could potentially flip very soon. Flacco and Roethlisberger are clearly on the back nine and Cincy is in no man’s land, if not the last year of the Marvin Lewis era. The Browns could potentially time this perfectly.

  23. skyflyer63 says:
    September 14, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    – Who has the oldest team? Arizona? Just a guess.
    – Yep. I was correct. Cardinals at an average of 27.28 years old… wow

    looks like he read the original article and then tried to play sooth sayer here…
    At least get it right, The Cardinals are tied with the Ravens as the oldest rosters.
    Maybe you should get it right. The Ravens are ranked 25th. And do you really think he was trying to impress a bunch of anonymous internet commenters with his guessing ability?

  24. Want to know how to build a winner (even when starting in a football garbage dump)? Look to Reggie McKenzie and Mark Davis.

  25. swhy19 says:
    September 14, 2017 at 1:45 pm
    The Cowboys had the youngest roster in 1992 and went 13-3 and won the superbowl, cleveland has 3 yrs!!!

    Yeah, but they had Aikman, Irvin and Smith. 3 of the best offensive prospects in the league. And a great OL also.

    Being young and great is different than just being young. I have no doubt that there are some major bright spots on CLE, but Kizer and Coleman aren’t Aikman and Irvin… at least not yet.

  27. In order to build a winner through the draft you have to pick good players. The Browns have never shown the ability to do that. But, on the off chance they do, they will be in cap hell a couple of years from now because everybody will be getting their first big contract at the same time. If a team is actually $63mil under the cap, why not pick up some good players to make your team more competitive. You could say that they are $79mil under the cap since they traded for Osweiler who eats up $16mil. What did they get? A second round draft pick. Look for them to tank againthis eason.

  28. bbb82 says:
    September 14, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    It’s statistics. Even the best GMs might only hit on 30% of their draft picks. 30% of 14 picks is a bigger number than 20% of only 7 picks. Hate all you want, but you all wish your teams had that many chances in the draft.

    draft “wisdom” from a brown fan. adorable!

