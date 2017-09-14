Bryan Bulaga still out of practice, Mike Daniels limited on Thursday

Getty Images

The Packers defense had a big day in the season-opening win over the Seahawks and defensive lineman Mike Daniels played a big role in their success.

Daniels had seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and several hits on Russell Wilson over the course of the afternoon. A repeat against Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense would do a lot to help Green Bay’s chances of improving to 2-0 and having Daniels at 100 percent would make that repeat likelier.

Daniels was something less than 100 percent on Thursday. The Packers listed him as limited due to a hip issue and he’ll have his status updated on Friday when the Packers announce injury designations for this weekend’s game.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga remained out of practice Thursday after being sent home because he’s ill. Bulaga was able to work on a limited basis last week, but was inactive for the matchup with the Seahawks because of an ankle injury suffered this summer. Left tackle David Bakhtiari has been limited this week with a hamstring injury, so there’s a pair of concerns on the offensive line to go with the one that popped up on defense Thursday.