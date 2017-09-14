Cardinals have the NFL’s oldest roster

Getty Images

Led by 37-year-old quarterback Carson Palmer and 34-year-old receiver Larry Fitzgerald, the Cardinals are a team that’s getting long in the tooth.

According to the NFL, the Cardinals had the oldest roster in the NFL in Week One, with an average age of 27.47 years. No other team had an average age over 27.

And despite the old age of the Cardinals’ Week One roster, they got even older this week: Arizona cut 23-year-old linebacker Scooby Wright and replaced him with 32-year-old linebacker Philip Wheeler, and put 25-year-old running back David Johnson on injured reserve and replaced him with 31-year-old running back Chris Johnson.

The Cardinals currently have an NFL-high 16 players on their roster who are 30 or older.

After finishing a disappointing 7-8-1 last year, the Cardinals are 0-1 to start this year. If they miss the playoffs again, it may be time for a rebuilding project — one that would see a large number of 30-and-older players sent packing.