Cowboys add safety Byron Jones to their injury report

The Cowboys added starting safety Byron Jones to their injury report Thursday. Jones has a groin injury.

The third-year veteran, a former first-round draft choice, has never missed a game. He played all 57 defensive snaps in the season opener.

Jones is one of four defensive backs on the team’s injury report.

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis was inactive last week with a hamstring injury but has practiced in full both days this week. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who played 39 snaps in his debut, also was a full participant with an ankle injury. The Cowboys likely will need both this week.

Starting cornerback Orlando Scandrick had surgery Monday for a broken left hand and has missed practice this week. When Scandrick left Sunday’s game, Anthony Brown replaced him. Brown moved to the slot in nickel packages, with Awuzie outside.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) and receiver Terrance Williams (ankle) did not practice.





