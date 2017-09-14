Deshaun Watson gets birthday win in his first start

Posted by Charean Williams on September 14, 2017, 11:37 PM EDT
It was not a thing of beauty, but Deshaun Watson made it a happy birthday with his first career victory in his first career start. Watson, 22, provided the only touchdown, a 49-yard scramble just before halftime, in the Texans’ 13-9 victory over the Bengals.

Watson finished 15-of-24 for 125 yards and 75.9 passer rating. He also rushed for a game-leading 67 yards on five carries.

In what likely will go down as one of the worst games of the season, the teams combined for 16 punts and 16 penalties. They each went 4-for-15 on third down.

The Bengals, shut out last week by the Ravens, became the first team since the 1939 Eagles not to score a touchdown in back-to-back home games to start the season.

Cincinnati ran for only 82 yards, and Andy Dalton again struggled, completing 20 of 35 passes for 224 yards against his hometown team.

  4. What a dreadful game. The Bengals are just awful, they have no excuse for such a poor showing considering the number of weapons they have on that roster.

  5. Both teams challenging for last place in their divisions. Bengals may need to switch to Mccarron to attempt so save their season from being a total disaster. Texans can’t put up those kind of numbers and expect to win many more games. I wad not impressed from what I saw by either team.

  6. After watching the “analysts” on the four letter network and the NFL Network heap praises on Deshaun Watson, I just feel that I have to point out that he didn’t exactly blow anyone away. Look, I know he’s a rookie, and the Texans did pull off a win, but we shouldn’t sugar coat it. Watson did not play well. He wasn’t awful, but it seemed that he would wait on DeAndre Hopkins every pass and either take a sack or try and take off if he couldn’t get it to him. The offensive line was a pretty big factor in that, being as Chris Clark is their best lineman and is not starting caliber on any team, and the fact that they were down all three tight ends, but I wouldn’t place many bets on Houston, despite their almost perfect defense. A terrible offensive line and a rookie starter who has issues seeing pass coverages is hard enough for a defense to carry, but also consider the fact that the Texans’ kicker is also unproven. It might be a long season in Houston this year.

    As for the Bengals…I know we’re all going to pile on Andy Dalton, but the fact is that offensive line might be as bad as Houston’s right now. And losing Hue Jackson as a playcaller seems to have had a bigger effect than was predicted.

