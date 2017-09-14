DeShone Kizer: Everyone will forget about pass Kenny Britt dropped

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson suggested that Kenny Britt could lose his spot at the top of the wide receiver depth chart this week after what Jackson called an “inexcusable” drop in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, but the message apparently didn’t make it to Britt.

Britt said on Wednesday that he hadn’t heard what Jackson said until reporters asked him about it and that he “doesn’t expect anything” when it comes to a spot in the starting lineup. Quarterback DeShone Kizer does have some expectations when it comes to Britt, however.

Kizer said that he expects Britt is “going to make some big plays” as the year unfolds and that he’ll facilitate them by going right back to the wideout despite last week’s miscue.

“That ball is going to be right back in that same spot,” Kizer said, via Cleveland.com. “There are times where there’s going to be two guys on him and it’s going to be a ball that’s right at his face and he’s going to catch it. It’ll be a big hurray and everyone is going to forget the one that he dropped against Pittsburgh, honestly.”

Britt, like all receivers, has dropped passes during his career. The Browns looked past that to give him a four-year contract as a free agent this offseason, so one would imagine that he’ll get more chances to prove Kizer right before anyone pulls the plug on his spot in the lineup for good.