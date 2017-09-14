Ezekiel Elliott will talk about football, not court proceedings

AP

The action in the courtroom concerning the NFL’s attempt to impose the six-game suspension they handed down to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is ongoing, but any thoughts that Elliott may have about how things are progressing on that front are going to remain private.

When asked about the suspension, which is currently blocked by a preliminary injunction that the league is trying to remove, on Wednesday, Elliott said that he’s “not speaking about that anymore.” He was chattier when it came to football matters, including his role as a receiver in the season-opening win over the Giants.

Elliott caught five passes, which is more than he caught in any game last season and offers the Cowboys another way to get the ball into their running back’s hands over the course of the season.

“Just my whole career, starting in college, I really focused on being a back that really didn’t have any weaknesses,” Elliott said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I wanted to be good in all aspects of the game, so I expect to be a good pass catcher out of the backfield.

Elliott also ran the ball 24 times against the Giants, giving him 29 touches for the game. If that kind of workload remains in place, there will be more than enough football to talk about with Elliott while the courtroom maneuvers go on in the background.