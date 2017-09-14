Gary Barnidge expected to meet with Texans

Getty Images

The Texans had three tight ends go down with concussions in their season opener and starter C.J. Fiedorowicz is on injured reserve as a result of his head injury, so it’s no surprise that they are in the market for help at the position.

After taking a perusal of the available tight ends, it’s also no surprise that Gary Barnidge would jump out as a potential addition. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Barnidge is expected to meet with the team as soon as Friday.

Barnidge was released by the Browns after they took David Njoku in the first round of the draft and took a couple of visits this offseason without signing anywhere. He caught 134 passes for 1,655 yards and 11 touchdowns in Cleveland over the last two seasons.

Wilson reports that other tight ends are also expected to meet with the Texans, who go into Thursday night’s game with practice squad call-up Evan Baylis as the only healthy player at the position.