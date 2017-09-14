Jaguars practicing without starting corners for second straight day

AP

The Jaguars came out of Week One with a win, but they’re heading into Week Two with a couple of injury questions at cornerback.

They practiced without Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye on Wednesday and announced that both players were going to remain out of practice before they took the field for Thursday’s session.

Ramsey has an ankle injury and was called “day-to-day” by head coach Doug Marrone on Wednesday. Ramsey had three tackles in the 29-7 victory over the Texans.

Bouye had six tackles in the game, which was his first with the Jaguars after signing with the team as a free agent this offseason. Bouye is dealing with an illness and there’s been no word from the team at this point about his prognosis for Sunday’s game against the Titans.