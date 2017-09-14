Jameis Winston working on patience as a passer, “but you are who you are”

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has thrown for more than 4,000 yards in each of his first two seasons and helped the Bucs to their first winning season since 2010 last year, so there’s been a lot to like about the way 2015’s first overall pick has started his career.

It hasn’t been perfect, however. Winston has thrown 33 interceptions and lost eight fumbles in his first 32 NFL games, something that has kept those positive numbers from looking even gaudier as the start of his third season draws closer. Winston said that he’s working to cut down on those mistakes, although he also knows that there are things that might not disappear entirely.

“Change is good as times. And I’m working on my patience. But you are who you are,” Winston said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Cutting down the number of possessions that end with turnovers would obviously be a plus for the Buccaneers, but the benefits could be limited if doing so also meant Winston cut down on keeping plays alive as long as possible or taking other risks that can lead to big plays. Striking the right balance is an imperfect exercise, but it will be an important one as Winston continues to develop.