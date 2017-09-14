Jay Gruden on matching up with Sean McVay: “None of that matters”

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay spent the last three years as Jay Gruden’s offensive coordinator in Washington. But as the teams prepare to face each other, their familiarity doesn’t matter, according to Gruden.

“None of that matters,” Gruden said. “You don’t know what they’re going to run anytime. I know he’s a good football coach. He’ll have his team ready. That’s all I know. We have to treat this like another game.”

Gruden said what does matter is the players’ execution, and especially whether his defense can pressure Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

“You’ve got to get after the quarterback. It’s the only option,” Gruden said.

McVay is likely saying the same to the Rams about pressuring Kirk Cousins, as both coaches put the emphasis on the players on the field.