John Ross active, Tyler Boyd inactive for Bengals

Getty Images

The Bengals will have receiver John Ross on Thursday night, but they will not have receiver Tyler Boyd. Boyd has a tight hamstring, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Boyd (pictured) made one catch for 11 yards in 42 plays of the season opener.

Ross sat out Sunday’s game with a knee sprain as the Bengals held him back as a precaution.

The rest of the Bengals’ inactives are: offensive guard Trey Hopkins, defensive end Michael Johnson, tight end C.J. Uzomah, cornerback KeiVarae Russell, offensive guard Alex Redmond and receiver Josh Malone.

The Texans’ inactives already were known from their injury report: offensive guard Jeff Allen, tight end Ryan Griffin, tight end Stephen Anderson, running back Alfred Blue, receiver Will Fuller and receiver Bruce Ellington. All six are injured.

The Texans have not replaced Brian Cushing on their roster, which is why they had only six inactives. Cushing, who would have missed the game with a concussion anyway, was suspended by the league Wednesday.

Zach Cunningham will start at inside linebacker, calling the plays for the defense.