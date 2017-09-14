Johnathan Joseph getting X-rays on right shoulder

Getty Images

Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph remained in the locker room at the start of the second half undergoing X-rays on his right shoulder. The Texans list him as questionable to return.

Joseph was injured with 24 seconds left in the first half when he went for a big hit on Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert after a 22-yard gain. He remained on the ground but eventually walked off under his own power and headed to the locker room ahead of his teammates.

Joseph had three tackles before departing.

He missed three games last season with cracked ribs and a bruised lung.

UPDATE 10:29 P.M.: The Texans announced Joseph will not return.