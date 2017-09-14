Kareem Hunt was “kind of surprised” that Chiefs stuck with him

Getty Images

Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt had a memorable debut last Thursday night. It almost was forgettable, however, starting with a lost fumble on his first NFL carry.

But the Chiefs didn’t bail on Hunt after the fumble. The team’s faith in the rookie left the rookie a little stunned.

“Honestly, I was kind of surprised,” Hunt told reporters on Thursday. “Coach Andy Reid said, ‘Get ready because we’re going right back to you. We’re giving you the ball.’ I was just like, ‘Wow, these guys really believe in me.’ Because if I was a coach I don’t know how I would feel about [the fumble]. I was just like, ‘Okay, I have to go out there and make something happen and forget about that play.'”

He definitely accomplished that. But he likely still won’t forget about the moment he dropped the ball, since it’s such a rarity.

“I haven’t fumbled in so so long and honestly just to start off that way I was just like ‘What’s going on?'” Hunt said. “So I just had to get back to the basics and make sure I extra-protected it and did that and we came out with a win.”

They came out with more than a win. And the Chiefs have a more than capable replacement for Spencer Ware.