Lorenzo Mauldin expected to undergo surgery, ending chance to return this season

Getty Images

Lorenzo Mauldin will not come off injured reserve this season. The Jets linebacker likely needs season-ending back surgery on a herniated disc, Brian Costello of the New York Post first reported.

Jets coach Todd Bowles confirmed the bad news, though Mauldin will seek a second opinion.

“Lorenzo found out today,” coach Todd Bowles said Thursday, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “He got some tests run. They’re recommending surgery, so he has to get a second opinion and we’ll go from there, but his back got significantly worse.”

The Jets placed Mauldin on injured reserve Sept. 4 with hope he could return later this season. He missed all of training camp and the preseason games.

Mauldin, a third-round pick in 2015, was expected to compete for a starting job at outside linebacker.