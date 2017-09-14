Marshawn Lynch fined $12,000 for middle fingers

Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch is back in the NFL, and he’s back to being fined for his gestures.

The NFL fined Lynch $12,000 for a gesture he made on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. TV cameras caught Lynch flipping the double bird to the Titans’ Karl Klug.

That’s far from the first time Lynch has been fined for inappropriate gestures. Lynch was fined $20,000 for grabbing his crotch after scoring a touchdown in the NFC Championship Game in January of 2015. He was also fined $11,050 for doing the same thing a month earlier.

The NFL has previously warned Lynch that inappropriate gestures could also draw a 15-yard penalty.