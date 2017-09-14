Odell Beckham says his ankle is a 6-8 week injury

AP

The Giants got wide receiver Odell Beckham back on the practice field Thursday for the first time in nearly a month and Beckham said after practice that it was the best he’s felt since suffering the injury.

That assessment and the return to practice, which was officially listed as limited participation, would seem to raise hopes that Beckham will be in the lineup when the Giants face the Lions on Monday night. Something else that Beckham said during his time with the media sent a slightly different message.

Beckham said, via multiple reports, that he was told that his ankle injury has a recovery timeline of 6-8 weeks. Monday night will be four weeks on the nose from the date that Beckham was injured during a preseason game against the Browns.

Recovery timelines aren’t concrete, obviously, and Beckham may not need to be 100 percent recovered in order to feel well enough to play, but the existence of that framework may leave his status for Monday night up in the air until close to kickoff.