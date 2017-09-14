Patriots evaluating punt return duties without Danny Amendola

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick gushed over Saints punter Thomas Morstead, but the question left unanswered is who for Patriots is going to try to return those punts. Danny Amendola held the job until leaving with a concussion in the third quarter of the season opener.

Safety Patrick Chung replaced Amendola and had a fair catch on Dustin Colquitt‘s only punt after that.

Chung and receivers Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett appear logical candidates, but according to Adam Kurkjian of the Boston Herald, Dorsett said he has not practiced returning this week and Hogan sees himself as a backup option.

The Patriots lost Cyrus Jones in the preseason. He 11 punt returns last season.