Ravens place Danny Woodhead on IR, call up Jeremy Langford

Getty Images

The Ravens will be without running back Danny Woodhead for at least the next eight weeks.

Woodhead injured his hamstring in last Sunday’s victory over the Bengals and a report this week indicated he would miss 4-6 weeks while recovering, but the Ravens announced on Thursday that Woodhead is headed to injured reserve. He’ll be eligible to return to practice in six weeks and will be able to play in a game eight weeks from now if the team feels he’s ready.

The Ravens will fill Woodhead’s roster spot by promoting Jeremy Langford from the practice squad. Langford joined the team after the Bears made him one of their cuts on the way to 53 players. The 2015 fourth-round pick opened last season as the starter in Chicago, but hurt his ankle and lost his job to Jordan Howard by the time he was healthy.

Terrance West and Buck Allen are the other two tailbacks on the active roster in Baltimore as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Browns.