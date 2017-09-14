Rob Gronkowski wants holding penalties called, doesn’t blame defenders

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski can’t blame the defenders. He would hold, too, if he could get away with it.

The Patriots tight end believes he was held on multiple plays by the Chiefs, who held him to two catches on six targets for 33 yards.

“If I was one of those [defensive backs] and you’ve seen film over the last few years, I mean, I would definitely be doing that if I was the DB,” Gronkowski said,via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “One hundred percent. I mean, you don’t really ever see it called ever. So I’ve just got to play with it and play how the game is called, and if I was the DB I would do it, too.”

Gronkowski insists he isn’t complaining, just stating facts, though he clearly expressed his displeasure to officials several times during the game.

While Chiefs safety Eric Berry got the best of him before Berry left with an Achilles injury, Gronkowski vows to be more physical this week. If the calls didn’t go for him last week, maybe they won’t go against him this week.

“I feel like whenever I think about that like, ‘Oh, I can’t be physical because of the referee, I might get a penalty,’ I actually feel myself off my game,” Gronkowski said. “I feel like I should just play my game and just worry about what the ref is calling and be physical. I don’t like thinking like that, like, ‘Oh, I can’t be physical on this play or with this guy.’ It just don’t feel right. I’ve just got to stick to my game and just do what I’ve got to do and do it better.”