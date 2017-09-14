Rob Gronkowski wants holding penalties called, doesn’t blame defenders

Posted by Charean Williams on September 14, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT
Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski can’t blame the defenders. He would hold, too, if he could get away with it.

The Patriots tight end believes he was held on multiple plays by the Chiefs, who held him to two catches on six targets for 33 yards.

“If I was one of those [defensive backs] and you’ve seen film over the last few years, I mean, I would definitely be doing that if I was the DB,” Gronkowski said,via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “One hundred percent. I mean, you don’t really ever see it called ever. So I’ve just got to play with it and play how the game is called, and if I was the DB I would do it, too.”

Gronkowski insists he isn’t complaining, just stating facts, though he clearly expressed his displeasure to officials several times during the game.

While Chiefs safety Eric Berry got the best of him before Berry left with an Achilles injury, Gronkowski vows to be more physical this week. If the calls didn’t go for him last week, maybe they won’t go against him this week.

“I feel like whenever I think about that like, ‘Oh, I can’t be physical because of the referee, I might get a penalty,’ I actually feel myself off my game,” Gronkowski said. “I feel like I should just play my game and just worry about what the ref is calling and be physical. I don’t like thinking like that, like, ‘Oh, I can’t be physical on this play or with this guy.’ It just don’t feel right. I’ve just got to stick to my game and just do what I’ve got to do and do it better.”

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Rob Gronkowski wants holding penalties called, doesn’t blame defenders

  1. goodell
    ordered it

    if a pats db even breathed on a wr wrong, flags come out from all over

    meanwhile, gronk is mauled all game and the same rules do not apply

    the big secret to this is to use gronk more as a a blocker and senhim out on passing plays, less. wait until the red zone for him

  4. mzew233 says:
    September 14, 2017 at 6:39 pm
    Big game on the way for Gronk. This is a ‘were onto Cincinnati’ kind of game.
    4 Spikes in the End Zone easily.

    2 0 Rate This

    ———–

    you’d like to think so. it has that feel to it

    just play a nice fundamentalll sound, clean and businesslike road game

    would like to see a back to the basics gameplan here

  5. tylawspick6 says:
    September 14, 2017 at 6:36 pm
    goodell
    ordered it

    if a pats db even breathed on a wr wrong, flags come out from all over

    meanwhile, gronk is mauled all game and the same rules do not apply

    You forgot to add Don’t even come near #12 or laundry will fly.

  6. I wouldn’t expect tylawspick6 to say anything less haha
    Gronk albeit one of the best ever also completely pushes off on every single chance he gets. Let’s be real here!!

Leave a Reply