Ron Leary at practice in helmet, but still in concussion protocol

A former Cowboys offensive lineman may not be facing his former team when his old team comes to Denver on Sunday.

Broncos guard Ron Leary, who left the Cowboys via free agency in March, remains in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury on Monday night against the Chargers. But he’s apparently making progress; on Thursday, Leary was at practice, wearing a helmet and watching the session.

“Part of the protocol is putting a helmet on and coming to practice and watching,” coach Vance Joseph told reporters on Thursday. “I’m not sure if he passed or not, but that’s a part of the protocol.”

It won’t be easy for Leary to get clearance to play on Sunday afternoon, given that he suffered the concussion late Monday.

“We’ve got some options,” Joseph said regarding the possibility of Leary not getting clearance to participate in Sunday’s game. “If Ron doesn’t play, we’ve got three or four guys we can play there. It’s all being explored.”

Connor McGovern replaced Leary on Monday night, after Leary exited with a concussion.