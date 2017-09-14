Ron Rivera said Cam Newton as limited participant is “new normal”

Getty Images

The Panthers listed Cam Newton as a limited participant in practice Thursday, something coach Ron Rivera calls the quarterback’s “new normal” following offseason shoulder surgery.

“All part of the protocol that has been set up by our doctors and trainers,” Rivera said, via Max Henson of the team website. “This is going to be part of his maintenance as we go through the season.”

Rivera said Newton will take days when he limits his throwing but will never take a day completely off. Newton underwent surgery on his right shoulder March 30.

“He’s not going to take a true rest day. He just won’t,” Rivera said. “This is the compromise. He’s going to go through the other types of stuff [during practice]. The only thing we’re trying to maintain obviously is the shoulder.”

The Panthers expect defensive tackle Vernon Butler to make his debut after missing the season opener with a knee injury. Butler was a full participant Thursday.