Russell Wilson tiptoes around offensive line issues

Getty Images

Quarterbacks typically tiptoe around blocking deficiencies. But for Peyton Manning’s notorious reference to “protection problems” after a playoff loss more than a decade ago, the men who throw the passes rarely throw their linemen under the bus.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson continued that trend on Thursday, avoiding placing blame where everyone knows blame should go for Sunday’s loss at Green Bay.

“Well, I think we can all be better,” Wilson told reporters when asked about the performance of the line. “It’s not just those guys; I’m the biggest critic of myself, I think there’s a couple of throws in there that I could hit and find a way to make those throws. I think winners find a way to win, and so for me personally, that’s how I as a competitor, no matter what the circumstances are, you have to still find a way to win. [Green Bay] had a very good defense, I think our offensive line had a great preseason all offseason, all preseason, so we have the guys. We have full confidence in them, and sometimes, you don’t do everything perfect. We just need to be a little bit better, and that’s kind of our mentality.”

The Seahawks have had issues with the offensive line for so long that they should be used to it by now. The problem is that they don’t have a running back like Marshawn Lynch, who can gain yards even without blocking. Also, none of the current tailbacks have the week-in, week-out durability that Lynch displayed.

Thus, until the Seahawks get better blockers or better backs, the offense isn’t going to get much better — especially when the line is trying to operate in noisy road venues.