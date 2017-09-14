Savage’s agent sounds off on benching

Posted by Mike Florio on September 14, 2017, 7:31 AM EDT
For the second time in three years, the Texans have benched their starting quarterback after one game. For the first time in a long time, an agent has gone on the record to dispute the decision to bench a player.

Appearing on PFT Live, agent Neil Schwartz questioned the decision to bench Tom Savage, who lasted two quarters — like Brian Hoyer did in Week One of the 2015 season.

“I watched all 31 plays because that was the extent of what Tom saw in the first half and I can’t figure out why he’s benching Tom,” Schwartz said. “I went through every single play, in fact I went even a step further. I asked two different NFL personnel people also ex-coaches, two separate teams to evaluate, break down and to review the film and see if I was missing something and let’s go through it. He went seven for 13. 12 of those 13 balls, Mike, touched the receivers hands. The only ball that didn’t was the strip sack fumble that they called incomplete. So 12 of the 13 balls that he threw touched the receivers hands. Seven were completions, five were drops.”

It’s a somewhat stunning decision for an agent to play the role of disgruntled high-school parent and essentially confront the coach after the game. What does, in the case, the agent want to accomplish?

“I wanted to defend Tom and this was my choice,” Schwartz said. “I spoke to Tom and Tom was OK with and comfortable and I spoke to my partner, and someone I felt had to defend Tom. And I didn’t feel that the coaching staff defended Tom or defended his performance and I would love to sit down and watch the film with Bill O’Brien and go through every single play and tell me why are you benching him after 31 plays. Just show it to me. I’ve asked two independent NFL evaluators to break the film down and tell me why are you benching him after 31 plays. If he threw two pick sixes in the first half I get it I understand. If he was inaccurate with the ball I get it. 31 plays, I don’t get it.”

So what does Savage want?

“I think he just wants to be defended,” Schwartz said. “You just benched him after 31 plays. It just doesn’t make sense. So Tom’s obviously taken the high road and I would only expect Tom to take the high road and he’s gonna support DeShaun, he’s gonna support the team and he wants to be a part of the Houston organization, he loves it down there. It’s just frustrating and to be benched after 31 plays it just doesn’t make sense.”

It seems based on these comments as if Savage no longer wants to be a Texan. Schwartz made it clear that Savage has no desire to leave.

“Tom wants to be a Houston Texan,” Schwartz said. “Tom wants the Houston Texans to win. Bill O’Brien owes me no explanation. I just disagree with Bill O’Brien and I’m defending Tom Savage. And Tom would disagree with Bill O’Brien’s decision. He wants to be the starter. He feels he’s earned it. He’s not entitled to it, he’s earned it. But by the same token guess what? Bill O’Brien made the decision that Deshaun Watson’s the starter. . . . So publicly Tom’s taking the high road and he’s not happy with the decision and he’s gonna support the team and do anything he can to help the team win. Bill knows that, that’s evident but remember the same token someone’s got to defend this guy and unfortunately I feel like the organization didn’t defend him. Thirty-one plays and you bench him. That’s not defending a player and this is just incredulous in my opinion.”

The last time this happened, the guy who got benched eventually was reinserted after his replacement was benched. Given what the Texans gave up to get Watson, it may be hard to bench him. Does Schwartz think Savage eventually will be un-benched?

“Well let’s put it this way, getting benched after 31 plays is incredulous to me so at this point in time nothing would surprise me,” Schwartz said. “So I don’t have a response because I’m shocked that he got benched after 31 plays.”

The Texans have yet to respond to what Schwartz had to say. Eventually, they surely will. For now, they have a game on Thursday night to worry about. After it ends, O’Brien, Watson, Savage, and others surely will be saying something. And how the game in Cincinnati goes will surely influence what those folks have to say.

25 responses to “Savage’s agent sounds off on benching

  1. Hate to break it to the agent, but the likely answer is pretty simple: Houston’s OL stunk, and Watson is better equipped to handle terrible blocking than Savage is. So it isn’t that Savage individually played poorly, but rather that no amount of good play by Savage would work with the blocking like this. That means Watson makes Houston better than with Savage, and that isn’t Savage’s “fault” per se. Sorry, not sorry.

  2. Sounds like a coaches decision, and Bill is the coach. Not necessarily a good Coach, especially when it comes to QB’s, but a coach nonetheless. Agents aren’t supposed to open their mouths to anyone other than their clients and the owners negotiator.

  6. I think his agent’s goal was to clearly articulate that Tom’s benching was not due to Tom’s play, but rather to factors beyond his control (drops, poor blocking, etc). This is likely an attempt to preserve his client’s value in the free agency market or in any contract extension negotiations with Houston (which seem a bit unlikely at this point). His agent is trying to minimize the financial damage done to his client by the coach’s decision, which is his duty as an agent.

  10. After only 31 plays? This sounds a lot like the people who demand, give a certain president a chance, as US/international institutions are dismantled – minute by minute.

    Watson may fail, but O’Brien’s career is attached to him. Commonsense says, he’s attaching his future to Watson over Savage. It’s a business-based decision.

  13. Not a Houston fan but I think they might just go on a tear this season. Watson gives them the chance to catch teams off-guard. The team is so close to being a playoffs beast and pushing to get in the big game. Coach gave Savage a chance to be the guy, to make it impossible to bench him. He didn’t impress so it’s time to go with the future of the franchise and let it rip.

  14. I’m sure that an agent criticizing the coach will help.

    Much like a wife or girlfriend criticizing a coach or owner has helped before.

  15. Now playing the role of disgruntled benched Texans QB…Tom Savage! Brock Osweiler, Bryan Hoyer, Ryan Mallet, Case Keenum and Ryan Fitzpatrick, please show Tom how it’s done.

  17. While Watson may be better prepared to avoid the pass rush putting a rookie QB behind a porous line has a way of seriously stunting development. Houston ought to know after David Carr.

  18. Bill O’Brien has done this before. Does Schwartz know anything about the team, or coach his client plays for? He quite literally did the same thing with Ryan Mallett two years ago.

  20. Bill O’Brien coached Tim Brady for what, 1-2 years and all of a sudden he is God’s gift to the coaching world? And Rick Smith? In 47 years and 12,000 draft picks he has hit on jj watt. How these 2 keep conning Bob Mcnair into keeping them around is the mystery everyone needs to try solving. Or did he lose a bet amongst owners to become this generations biggest losers…the Houston Browns

